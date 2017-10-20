Parliamentary election voting begins in Czech Republic

Citizens of the Czech Republic on Friday began voting in a parliamentary election that could install another Euroskeptic government in Central Europe. Two days of balloting are being held to fill 200 seats in the lower house of parliament. The centrist ANO (YES) movement led by billionaire Andrej Babis was the front-runner heading into the election. Polls show he is likely to become the next prime minister despite allegations of fraud linked to EU subsidies, AP said. Babis opposes the EU’s quota system on redistributing refugees and setting a date for adopting the euro.