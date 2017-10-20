EU to cut funds earmarked for Turkey to join bloc

The European Union will cut some of the money earmarked for Turkey to join the bloc, according to President of the European Council Donald Tusk. He revealed on Friday that the EU had agreed to cut or reroute some of the €4.4 billion ($5.2 billion) Ankara was due to get as part of its accession talks in 2014-20, Reuters reports. “We want to keep the door open to Ankara, but the current reality in Turkey is making this difficult,” Tusk said. German Chancellor Angela Merkel called last month for a tougher stance on Ankara.