Ankara orders arrest of 110 people from seized company over ‘Gulen links’ - reports

Turkish authorities have issued arrest warrants for 110 people connected to a seized company over alleged links to US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, who Ankara says orchestrated last year’s attempted coup. The suspects include managers, partners and employees of the publishing group, Kaynak Holding and related companies. The police operation was carried out in Istanbul and 24 provinces, Dogan news agency reported on Friday. Kaynak Holding was seized by the state in 2015 over links to the movement of Gulen. He has denied involvement in the abortive putsch in July 2016. Hundreds of firms like Kaynak were seized by the government in a post-coup crackdown and are now run by government-appointed administrators, Reuters said.