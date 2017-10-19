US sanctions aim to squeeze Russia from European energy markets - Putin

The recent US package of sanctions is an attempt to oust Russia from the energy markets of Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the Valdai forum in Sochi.

President Putin said the package adopted by the US Congress aims to “force Europe to switch to more expensive liquefied gas from the United States, though there is still a shortage of volume.”

He added, that "some people even do not hide they use political pretexts and motives to promote their commercial interests."

"We see more and more examples where politics is rudely interfering in economics and market relations,” the Russian president said, recalling recent speculation that it is “impossible, counterproductive and cannot be allowed.”