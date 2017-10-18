Pakistan military says fence on Afghan border will prevent militant attacks

Pakistan’s military said Wednesday new fencing and guard posts along the border with Afghanistan will help prevent militant attacks. The stepped-up fortifications have angered Kabul, which does not recognize the frontier as an international border, AP reported. The fencing and surveillance technology will prevent attacks on both sides of the border, according to Maj. Gen. Nauman Zakaria, the Pakistan commander for the South Waziristan tribal region. Islamabad began construction of the fencing earlier this year. President Donald Trump and US officials have accused Pakistan of not preventing militant groups’ attacks in Afghanistan from within its territory. Islamabad denies the allegations, also leveled by Afghanistan. Kabul has objected to the building of the border fence.