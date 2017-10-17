EU says 1mn refugees in Turkey receive cash assistance

An EU-funded project that provides cash assistance to vulnerable refugee families in Turkey has benefitted one million asylum seekers since it was launched a year ago, according to officials. The program supplies debit cards to the most disadvantaged families, allowing them to buy food and meet other needs. The EU’s “largest humanitarian project” was launched following an agreement between Turkey and the EU, in which the bloc pledged €3 billion to help Syrian migrants in Turkey in return for Turkish assistance in curbing illegal migration to Europe, AP said.