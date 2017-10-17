Dow breaches 23,000-mark for the first time led by 5% gain in UnitedHealth

The Dow Jones Industrial Average breached the 23,000 mark for the first time on Tuesday, led by a more than five-percent gain in UnitedHealth, Reuters reports. The broader market was weighed down by losses in industrial, financial, and technology stocks. Shares of the largest US health insurer touched a record high after the company reported a stronger-than-expected profit and raised its full-year earnings forecast. At 11:11am ET (3:11 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 40.93 points, or 0.18 percent, at 22,997.89. The S&P 500 was up 0.4 points, or 0.015639 percent, at 2,558.04 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 2.90 points, or 0.04 percent, at 6,626.90.