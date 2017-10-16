Britain, France will work ‘to enforce’ Iran nuclear deal - PM May’s office

Britain and France are firmly committed to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and will work to ensure that it is enforced, British Prime Minister Theresa May’s office said on Monday. The statement followed a telephone call between the Prime Minister and French President Emmanuel Macron, during which they discussed US President Donald Trump’s decision to not recertify the deal. They stressed that France and Britain would work together to “push back on Iran’s destabilizing activity in the region,” Reuters said.