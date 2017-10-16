Bowe Bergdahl pleads guilty to desertion, misbehavior

The US Army Sergeant who spent five years in Taliban captivity pleaded guilty on Monday to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy. Bowe Bergdahl left his post in Afghanistan in 2009 and was exchanged for captured Taliban militants by the Obama administration in 2014. He was charged by a military court in 2015. Bergdahl maintains that he was captured against his will and that he left the base to draw attention to “leadership failure” in his unit. He faces the possibility of life imprisonment.