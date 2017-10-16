2 leaders behind months-long ISIS-linked insurgency in Philippines killed

Two top leaders of Islamist militants in Marawi have been killed, Philippines Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana confirmed Monday. Details on the deaths of Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute, however, were not immediately made public. Hapilon was the leader of the Abu Sayyaf group and the purported emir of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) Southeast Asia. Maute was one of the founders of the Maute Terrorist group that has been leading the insurgency against Manila on the island of Mindanao in the Philippines since May.