Beijing urges US to preserve Iran nuclear deal

China on Friday called on the US to maintain its commitment to the Iranian nuclear deal, which President Donald Trump is expected to declare no longer in America's interest. “We believe this deal is important to ensuring the international nuclear nonproliferation regime and regional peace and stability. We hope all parties can continue to preserve and implement this deal,” AFP quoted Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying as saying. China’s top diplomat, Wang Jiechi, discussed the Iranian nuclear issue with US counterpart Rex Tillerson in a phone call on Thursday, according to Hua.