3,000 Palestinian authority police to redeploy to Gaza in unity deal - official

Some 3,000 police officers from the Palestinian Authority are to redeploy to Gaza as part of a unity agreement between rival movements Fatah and Hamas, AFP quoted a Palestinian official as saying on Thursday. “The Palestinian government will be able to take over all its roles in the civil and security sectors, for which 3,000 Palestinian policemen from the… Palestinian Authority will be redeployed,” the official involved in the talks said. The figure is a fraction of the number of police officers employed by Hamas, the Islamist movement that runs the Gaza Strip. Hamas and Fatah are expected to start soon the handover of administrative control of Gaza to a unity government.