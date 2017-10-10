Iran’s nuclear chief warns US against ‘undermining nuclear deal’

The head of Iran’s nuclear agency warned the US on Tuesday against undermining the nuclear deal signed in 2015. Ali Akbar Salehi told an international conference on enhancing nuclear safety that Washington’s recent “delusionary negative postures do not augur well” for keeping the deal intact, AP reported. He said Tehran didn’t want to see the deal unravel, adding that “much more is at stake for the entire international community than the national interests of Iran.” International nonproliferation efforts as well as Washington’s international standing could suffer as a result, according to Salehi.