Turkish army enters Idlib to implement Syria de-confliction zone

Turkish reconnaissance units entered the Syrian province of Idlib on Sunday, eyeing locations for surveillance posts needed for the implementation of the de-escalation zone in the region, Turkey’s Army said in a statement Monday. The northern de-escalation zone in Idlib was agreed upon by the guarantor countries – Russia, Iran and Turkey – and approved by the Syrian government within the framework of the peace negotiations in Astana. Turkish troops are operating strictly within the rules of engagement drawn up by the guarantor countries, the army stressed.