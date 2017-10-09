Moscow warns of ‘negative consequences’ if Trump backs out of Iranian nuclear deal

The US leaving the Iran nuclear deal would only have negative consequences, Kremlin spokesman Dmitriy Peskov told reporters Monday. “Undoubtedly, if one country leaves the deal, especially such a key country as the US, then that will have negative consequences,” Peskov said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stressed the importance of maintaining the agreement. The exact nature of these consequences is still quite vague, and Moscow is trying to predict them, Peskov said. Fears of the US opting out of the agreement are rising as the deadline to re-certify it on October 15 approaches. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized the agreement with Iran and vowed to dismantle it.