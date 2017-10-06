Catalonia parliament to discuss independence on Monday, defying Spain - official

Catalonia’s parliament will meet on Monday despite the decision of Spain’s Constitutional Court to suspend the session, the Catalan head of foreign affairs said on Friday. “Parliament will discuss, parliament will meet. It will be a debate,” Raul Romeva told the BBC. He said the crisis would be resolved with politics, not via judicial means. Before the top court’s move, local leaders were expected on Monday to declare Catalonia’s unilateral independence from Spain following a banned referendum on secession over the weekend, Reuters reports.