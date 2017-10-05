90% of Syrian territory liberated from terrorists - CIS anti-terrorism center

Around 90 percent of Syria has been liberated from terrorist groups, according to Andrey Novikov, the head of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Anti-Terrorism Center. After suffering losses in Syria, Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) militants have been relocating to Pakistan, Sputnik quoted Andrey Novikov as saying. The number of armed radical individuals decreased in Syria, he said, adding that the militants are changing their tactics as well as “the geography of activities.”