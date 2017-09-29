Too early to speak on date of new US envoy’s presentation of credentials - Kremlin

It is too early to speak about the date of the presentation of the new US ambassador’s credentials in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday. Earlier media reports said that Jon Huntsman could take part in the ceremony of diplomatic credentials’ presentation at the Kremlin on October 3. “First he should fly to Moscow,” Peskov told RIA Novosti. On Thursday, the US Senate approved the former Utah governor Huntsman as the US ambassador to Moscow.