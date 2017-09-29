US embassy issues warning about neo-Nazi demonstration in Gothenburg, Sweden

The US embassy in Sweden has issued a warning to its citizens ahead of a planned neo-Nazi march in Gothenburg on Saturday. The diplomats said the event could turn violent. The demonstration has been organized by the Nazi group Nordic Resistance Movement (NRM) in Sweden’s second largest city on Saturday afternoon, the Local reports. Several counter-demonstrations had been planned. The US embassy advised American citizens to avoid the area where the march will take place. Previous demonstrations involving the NRM had turned violent, the embassy noted, and urged Americans to “exercise caution” if they found themselves nearby any large protests or demonstrations.