Red Cross says cholera cases in Yemen could hit 1mn by year-end

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Friday described the humanitarian situation in Yemen as a “catastrophe,” saying cholera cases there could reach 1 million by year-end. The warring sides are using disproportionate force, causing “very excessive” civilian casualties, said Alexandre Faite, head of the ICRC delegation in Yemen. He also called on them to allow Sanaa Airport to open to commercial flights for aid supplies, Reuters reports. Faite said there had been 750,000 suspected cases of cholera to date, with 2,119 deaths.