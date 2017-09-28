Mexico hit by over 5,400 aftershocks after September 7 quake

The 8.2-magnitude earthquake which happened on September 7 in southern Mexico caused more than 5,400 aftershocks, which are still continuing, TASS reported Thursday. Up to now, “5,402 aftershocks have been registered in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec,” according to the National Seismological Service. On September 19, Mexico was hit by a destructive 7.1-magnitude earthquake. The death toll from that earthquake has risen to 343, with 204 of the deaths coming in the nation’s capital, AP quoted National Civil Defense chief Luis Felipe Puente as saying Thursday.