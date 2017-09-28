Israel says it foiled planned ISIS-inspired attack at Jerusalem holy site

Israel said on Thursday it had thwarted a plan by two Israeli Arabs with Islamic State sympathies to mount an attack at a contested Jerusalem holy site where a July gun ambush set off a wave of violence. The Shin Bet security service described the suspects, aged 26 and 16, as residents of the same Israeli Arab town as three gunmen who on July 14 killed two police guards at a gate to Al-Aqsa mosque compound and were then shot dead. Israel responded to that attack by briefly installing metal detectors outside the compound, angering Palestinians. The two suspects taken into custody this month “support the IS terrorist group’s murderous ideology and the terrorist attack was meant to be carried out in expression of this,” the Shin Bet said. (Reuters)