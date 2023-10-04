icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Oct, 2023 19:54
HomeWorld News

Zelensky’s wife dropped $1.1mn on Cartier shopping spree – ex-employee

The Ukrainian first lady allegedly had a store worker fired after she tried to assist Zelenskaya
Zelensky’s wife dropped $1.1mn on Cartier shopping spree – ex-employee
©  Getty Images / Anna Moneymaker

Elena Zelenskaya, the wife of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, spent $1.1 million in a single visit to New York City’s Cartier boutique on Fifth Avenue during the first couple’s most recent visit to the US, a former employee who says she was fired after trying to assist the first lady claimed on Sunday.  

In a video posted to her Instagram, the ex-employee, an immigrant from Benin, explains that just two weeks after she finally got what she describes as a “dream job” at the high-end jewelry boutique, Zelenskaya appeared at the store – her first VIP client – and she was “mad.” The video has since been made private but is still available on YouTube.  

I tried to take her on a quick tour, but she wasn’t interested,” the woman said, claiming that when she tried to show the Ukrainian first lady some items, “she just shouted directly at my face, ‘who said that I need your opinion?’ and asked to see the manager.” The next day, the employee says she was fired – and made a copy of Zelenskaya’s purchase receipt, which she displayed in her video for all to see, while she was packing her things.  

US demands Ukraine take action on corruption
Read more
US demands Ukraine take action on corruption

She got me fired for nothing so I will show her true face to everybody,” the ex-employee said in the video. “She spends over a million at CARTIER while her country is at war?” The princely sum paid was for three items – a white gold and diamond bracelet, white gold and diamond earrings, and a white gold and diamond necklace with onyx and emeralds, according to the receipt, which includes Zelenskaya’s name. 

A reporter for Zimbabwean news outlet ZimEye confirmed the details of the encounter with the employee, who said she would not have gone public if Zelenskaya “had just spent all those stolen money [sic] and moved forward to the next luxury brand store” rather than “ruin [her] life” and career.  

While Zelenskaya was spending money, her husband was at the UN New York headquarters nearby, begging for more foreign aid. In his address to the UN General Assembly, Zelensky attempted to reframe the “Russian threat” as menacing not only his government but also Moldova, Georgia, Syria, Kazakhstan, the Baltic states, Belarus, and the world food and energy markets, requiring a global response – or at least a lot more cash.  

The US alone has approved $113 billion in aid to Ukraine since the start of 2022, including $62 billion in military aid. With no end to the conflict in sight and Washington narrowly avoiding a government shutdown for lack of funds last week, the US has reportedly demanded that Kiev take action on corruption if it wants to continue receiving American taxpayers’ largesse.

Top stories

RT Features

Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa?
Payback time, Your Majesty: Will the British Army be brought to justice for its actions in Africa? FEATURE
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution
Jihad against colonialism: The mysterious link between global Islam, India and the Russian Revolution FEATURE
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev
‘Ukraine has a terrorist government’: A new political force in an EU state wants the bloc to change its stance towards Kiev FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Waning support 
0:00
26:17
Freedom Convoy protesters on trial
0:00
26:22
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies