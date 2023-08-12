icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Aug, 2023 11:45
HomeWorld News

UN removes million barrels of oil from decaying Yemen tanker

The United Nations claimed the salvage operation has averted a catastrophe
UN removes million barrels of oil from decaying Yemen tanker
A view of the beleaguered FSO Safer oil tanker in the Red Sea, off the coast of Yemen's rebel-held Rass Issa port in the western Hodeidah province, during operations to remove more than a million barrels of oil from the tanker vessel. ©  Stringer/picture alliance via Getty Images

A United Nations agency said on Friday it had completed the removal of around one million barrels of oil from a degrading tanker moored off the coast of Yemen.

“It is a major moment of having averted a potentially catastrophic disaster,” Achim Steiner, administrator of the UN’s Development Programme, which oversaw efforts to salvage the oil, announced via Reuters.

Officials from the UN – as well as various activist groups – had warned for years that the decaying Safer vessel off Yemen’s Red Sea coast was at risk of rupturing or exploding, with severe humanitarian and environmental implications for the entire Red Sea coastline.

The cargo ship, which has been moored off Yemen for more than 30 years, has not been adequately maintained since the early stages of the Yemeni Civil War that began in late 2014.

“It was literally until the last minutes that we looked at this operation as one that had to ensure the highest degree of preparedness of risk mitigation,” Steiner added, according to the report.

Saudi fighter jet crashes near Yemeni border
Read more
Saudi fighter jet crashes near Yemeni border

The UN official described how more than $120 million had been raised by the agency to fund the operation, which also required the purchase of a second ship to transfer to the fuel, as well as mitigation efforts on standby in the event of a spill.

The salvage crew took 18 days to complete the transfer of oil in a coastal zone, littered with sea mines, working amid sweltering summer temperatures and strong currents.

“The best end to the story will be when that oil actually is sold and leaves the region altogether,” Steiner said. The warring sides in the Yemen conflict had blamed each other for obstructing efforts to safely remove the oil.

However, there is still no firm indication as to how a transaction involving the oil will be processed. UN officials are set to begin negotiations with the conflicting groups in Yemen to determine a proceed-sharing deal for the crude, which is majority owned by the Yemen state gas and oil company SEPOC, Reuters said on Friday.

Yemen’s civil war began in 2014 when the Houthi militant group seized the capital, Sanaa, forcing the government into exile. An international coalition led by Saudi Arabia intervened in 2015, in a bid to reinstall the previous leadership, launching a years-long bombing campaign.

Top stories

RT Features

'At the front, you start looking at things differently': An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine
'At the front, you start looking at things differently': An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine FEATURE
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'At the front, you start looking at things differently': An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine
'At the front, you start looking at things differently': An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine FEATURE
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Zelensky’s schemes
0:00
27:23
Remembering Daniel Ellsberg
0:00
28:6
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies