icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Aug, 2023 18:11
HomeWorld News

Iran asks South Africa for BRICS support

Tehran is seeking “accelerated membership” in the trade bloc
Iran asks South Africa for BRICS support
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian ©  AP Photo / Vahid Salemi

Iran hopes that BRICS will decide to expand membership at the upcoming summit in Johannesburg and has sought South Africa’s backing for its bid, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian revealed on Thursday.

“We hope to obtain the opportunity of accelerated membership under strong support we hope to receive from South Africa,” he said at a briefing in Pretoria, where foreign ministers of the bloc and aspiring members have gathered to finalize preparations for the summit, which is scheduled to start on August 22.

Originally a trade association of Brazil, Russia, India, and China, the bloc admitted South Africa in 2010. Further expanding BRICS will be one of the items on the agenda at the upcoming summit. Iran is among the 23 countries that have formally applied for membership, along with Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Indonesia, and Egypt.

What the West fails to understand about BRICS
Read more
What the West fails to understand about BRICS

Mexico’s president denied the rumors that his country was also among the applicants, explaining that his country’s policy was to strengthen the existing pact with the US and Canada. 

Several Western media outlets had reported that India and Brazil had reservations about expanding the BRICS membership, or set conditions for it, citing anonymous sources. Both Indian PM Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva have denied these rumors as untrue and unfounded.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the summit in person. He told his South African colleague Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday that he was needed in Moscow, but that he would tune in via video link for the relevant discussions. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is already in South Africa.

Top stories

RT Features

'At the front, you start looking at things differently': An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine
'At the front, you start looking at things differently': An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine FEATURE
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'At the front, you start looking at things differently': An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine
'At the front, you start looking at things differently': An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine FEATURE
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Zelensky’s schemes
0:00
27:23
Remembering Daniel Ellsberg
0:00
28:6
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies