icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Aug, 2023 16:39
HomeWorld News

White House doesn’t know if Pentagon vetting foreign fighters it trains

Foreign fighters were trained by the US in democracy support and anti-corruption, according to the Biden administration
White House doesn’t know if Pentagon vetting foreign fighters it trains
National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby © Getty Images / Win McNamee

The White House doesn’t know if the Pentagon has a vetting process for the foreign fighters it provides with training, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby has admitted.

According to Politico, the official was asked by reporters on Wednesday whether the US was conducting a review of those it is training in light of recent coups, including the one in Niger, where the country’s military mutinied and detained President Mohamed Bazoum two weeks ago.

Kirby stated that he was not aware if the Pentagon was conducting any reviews, but noted that “specific time” of US training is spent on things such as “democracy support and the rule of law and anti-corruption efforts.”

His comments come after The Intercept said it had confirmed that one of the leaders of the coup in Niger, General Moussa Salaou Barmou, who previously acted as the chief of Niger’s Special Operations Forces, had been trained by the US military.

Washington worried about Wagner in Africa – Blinken
Read more
Washington worried about Wagner in Africa – Blinken

Barmou had reportedly received training at Fort Benning, Georgia and the National Defense University in Washington, according to the outlet, citing Nigerien sources and an anonymous US government official.

The American source also said it is likely that Barmou is not the only one taking part in the coup who has received US training. “I’m sure we will find out that others have been partners, have been involved in U.S. engagements,” he said of other members of Niger’s new military government, noting that US agencies were looking into the matter.

As noted by The Intercept, the coup in Niger is the 11th in the region, which has seen the involvement of US-trained officers in recent years. Previously, officers trained by the Pentagon were also responsible for takeovers in Burkina Faso, Mali, Gambia, Guinea, and Mauritania.

The outlet’s government sources noted that “We train to standards – the laws of war and democratic standards.” However, he noted that “these are foreign military personnel. We can’t control what they do. We have no way to stop them.”

Top stories

RT Features

'At the front, you start looking at things differently': An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine
'At the front, you start looking at things differently': An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine FEATURE
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'At the front, you start looking at things differently': An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine
'At the front, you start looking at things differently': An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine FEATURE
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Zelensky’s schemes
0:00
27:23
Remembering Daniel Ellsberg
0:00
28:6
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies