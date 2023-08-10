icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Aug, 2023 08:53
HomeWorld News

UK military could recruit autistic soldiers

A broader pool of potential candidates would help bridge skills gaps, a senior MP has claimed
UK military could recruit autistic soldiers
The British honor guard perform ahead of the arrival of King Charles III to Brecon Barracks in Wales on July 20, 2023 © AFP / Geoff Caddick/POOL/AFP

The British military could review its recruitment policies to allow it to access a wider pool of people, including those suffering from certain neurological conditions, MP Andrew Murrison has told the Financial Times.

Murrison, who serves as parliamentary under-secretary of state for defence people, veterans and service families, argued that this would help provide the armed forces with skilled professionals amid chronic staffing shortages.

In an interview with the FT published on Wednesday, Murrison explained that “there are pinch points where things are quite serious,” adding that the UK military should adopt a more “flexible” approach toward hiring new personnel. The MP stated that with the armed forces placing increasing emphasis on cyberwarfare, it should start “casting the net more widely” to hire “neurodiverse” people.

According to Murrison, while personnel with dyslexia and dyspraxia are already serving in the British military, the door should now be open to candidates with autism, Asperger’s, and ADHD. These people may possess skills and attributes which others don’t, the lawmaker argued.

UK military considering ‘gender-neutral’ titles READ MORE: UK military considering ‘gender-neutral’ titles

Murrison also suggested allowing older personnel to continue serving for longer, as there is “no philosophical barrier as to why we couldn’t look at extending the age of retirement.

In June, a government-commissioned analysis revealed that the British military was failing to attract technologically skilled recruits.

The NATO deputy supreme allied commander for Europe, General Tim Radford, also warned last month that London could cease to be a major power within the US-led bloc as its military is “too small.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, the commander stressed that the modern technology which Britain is betting on cannot fully replace traditional armed forces.

Last month, a survey of British military personnel conducted between September 2022 and February 2023 indicated that only 42% of troops were satisfied with service life. Among the main grievances highlighted by the poll were poor housing conditions and low wages.

Commenting on the state of affairs in the British military, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace acknowledged back in January that it was “hollowed out and underfunded.

Top stories

RT Features

'At the front, you start looking at things differently': An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine
'At the front, you start looking at things differently': An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine FEATURE
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'At the front, you start looking at things differently': An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine
'At the front, you start looking at things differently': An interview with a Russian conscript fighting Ukraine FEATURE
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Zelensky’s schemes
0:00
27:23
Remembering Daniel Ellsberg
0:00
28:6
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies