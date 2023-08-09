icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Aug, 2023 05:04
US aviation authority refers ‘unruly passengers’ to FBI

The agency reported offenses ranging from smoking in the airplane bathroom to “terroristic threats”
FILE PHOTO: People walk through Salt Lake City International Airport, in Salt Lake City, Utah, January 11, 2023. ©  AP / Rick Bowmer

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has referred more than three-dozen “unruly” airline passengers to the FBI in 2023 to date, vowing to “aggressively” pursue criminal penalties for disruptive travelers as part of a zero-tolerance policy.

The FAA said it referred 22 additional passengers to the feds on Tuesday, bringing this year’s total so far to 39. In a brief statement, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg warned that “If you act out on an airplane, you can face criminal prosecution” and a fine of up to $37,000.

Covering incidents dating back to December 2021, the latest referrals include a variety of transgressions, with many passengers said to have become violent with crew members or fellow airline customers.

Several others were reported for “erratic behavior” on board, in addition to more serious offenses, such as attempting to enter the cockpit without permission and making “terroristic threats.”

One suspect allegedly texted a bomb threat to other passengers, while another was said to have merely “smoked in the aircraft lavatory” during their flight. All could now face criminal charges, fines, or both. 

The FAA took up a stricter approach to unruly passengers in 2021, saying it adopted a zero-tolerance rule following a “rapid growth” in incidents that year. According to federal statistics, nearly 6,000 disruptive passengers were reported in 2021 alone, a 492% spike compared to the year prior. The numbers have declined significantly since, however, with fewer than 2,500 incidents in 2022, and just 1,177 so far this year.

In total, the government levied $8.4 million in fines against out of control fliers in 2022, following more than 800 separate investigations and 567 law enforcement actions. 

While the FAA previously dealt with troublemakers using civil fines alone, the uptick in cases prompted Attorney General Merrick Garland to order prosecutors across the country to prioritize criminal charges in late 2021. 

Interfering with an airline crew is a federal crime that can carry severe criminal penalties, including prison terms of up to 20 years under aggravated circumstances. If a flight crew member is assaulted or threatened with a dangerous weapon, the punishment could be increased to life behind bars. While a Massachusetts man accused of attempting to stab an airline attendant with a broken spoon in March initially faced a life sentence, he was later ruled not competent for trial due to mental illness.

