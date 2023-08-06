icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Aug, 2023 23:36
Dozens killed in Pakistan train crash (VIDEO)

Pakistani authorities are not ruling out “sabotage” as a cause of the tragedy
Dozens killed in Pakistan train crash (VIDEO)
An arial view of the site of a passenger train derailed near Nawabshah, Pakistan, Sunday, August 6, 2023 ©  Sindh Chief Minister office via AP

A train derailed in southern Pakistan on Sunday, killing at least 30 people and injuring 100, police have confirmed. 

The disaster occurred near the town of Nawabshah, in Sindh Province, when several carriages of the Hazara Express, carrying around 1,000 passengers, veered off the tracks, causing multiple cars to overturn.

The Pakistani Army and Rangers were mobilized to assist in the rescue operation, which was completed by evening.

Dozens of survivors, including women and children, were pulled from the wreckage and brought to safety, senior policy officer Abid Baloch confirmed, speaking at the scene.

“This is quite a big accident,” Railway Minister Khawaja Rafique told reporters. “There can be two reasons: first that it was a mechanical fault, or the fault was created – it might be a sabotage. We will investigate it.”

Train accidents and derailments are a frequent occurrence on the country’s aging railway system, which is around 7,500 kilometers long and carries over 80 million passengers per year.

In June 2021 at least 65 people were killed when two trains collided near the city of Daharki, and at least 75 passengers died when a fire broke out on the Tezgam Express in October 2019. 

