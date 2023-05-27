icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 May, 2023 20:30
HomeWorld News

Taliban clash with Iranian forces – reports

Iranian officials said that the Afghan militants opened fire first, killing two border guards
Taliban clash with Iranian forces – reports
FILE PHOTO: Taliban fighters parade in the back of a vehicle in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 31, 2022 ©  AFP / Wakil Kohsar

Taliban forces opened fire on Iranian border guards on Saturday, killing at least two, Iranian state media reported. While the situation is now reportedly under control, unverified video footage purportedly shows Taliban fighters moving weapons to the border.

The incident took place at the border of Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province and the Afghan province of Nimroz. Taliban militants opened fire first, killing at least two Iranian guards, Iran’s IRNA news agency reported, citing police sources.

The Iranians responded in kind, inflicting “heavy casualties and serious damage,” IRNA stated.

Taliban officials said that the Iranian guards fired first, and that one person on each side was killed, while others were wounded.

READ MORE: Taliban kills Kabul airport bomb plotter – Washington

The dispute is apparently centered around water rights, with both sides claiming access to the Helmand River. While a 1973 treaty guarantees Iran and Afghanistan equal access to the river, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has claimed that Taliban gunmen are preventing Iranian scientists from monitoring water levels, and warned earlier this month that Tehran would not “allow the rights of our people to be violated.”

Unverified video footage shared on social media purportedly shows Taliban troops using American weapons to assault an Iranian border post. Separate footage shows what appear to be convoys of heavy weapons being towed to the scene of the clashes.

However, Sistan and Baluchistan deputy security chief Alireza Marhamati told IRNA that the border was “calm” as of Saturday evening, and that officials on both sides were holding talks to de-escalate the situation.

Top stories

RT Features

Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Arab News editor-in-chief on Assad’s Arab League return, challenges NATO media’s anti-Saudi coverage
0:00
29:31
The man behind LuxLeaks
0:00
28:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies