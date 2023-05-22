icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 May, 2023 18:49
HomeWorld News

Turkish election ‘kingmaker’ endorses Erdogan

The endorsement comes ahead of Sunday’s runoff
Turkish election ‘kingmaker’ endorses Erdogan
Sinan Ogan gives a press conference in Ankara, Turkiye on May 22, 2023. ©  Getty Images / Anadolu Agency / Utku Ucrak

The third-place finisher in the Turkish presidential election, Sinan Ogan, has officially endorsed incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu for the runoff vote, scheduled for May 28.

The endorsement was announced on Monday, after a surprise meeting between Ogan and Erdogan in Istanbul last Friday. No public statements were made after the meeting at the time. 

“On May 28, 2023, I am stating that we will support the candidate of the People’s Alliance, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in the second round,” Ogan said in a statement, referring to the electoral alliance between Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

Ogan argued that it was “the right decision for our country and nation” and cited Erdogan’s parliamentary majority among the reasons for the endorsement. 

Turkish government rebukes ‘Russian interference’ claims READ MORE: Turkish government rebukes ‘Russian interference’ claims

“It is important that the newly elected president is under the same [leadership] as the parliament. [Kemal Kilicdaroglu’s] alliance on the other hand, could not display sufficient success against the People’s Alliance which has been in power for 20 years, and could not establish a perspective that could convince us about the future,” Ogan argued. 

Himself a former MP for the MHP, Ogan ran for president as an independent fielded by the Ancestral Alliance (ATA Alliance). The electoral bloc was formed by several lesser right-wing parties with various political platforms last year. 

Ogan won some 5.17% in the first round of voting on May 14, and was immediately perceived as the ‘kingmaker’ for the runoff. The first round ended inconclusively, with no candidate meeting the 50% threshold to win outright. Erdogan garnered 49.5% of the votes, while Kilicdaroglu of the Republican People’s Party, his main challenger, received some 44.9%.

Top stories

RT Features

Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Arab News editor-in-chief on Assad’s Arab League return, challenges NATO media’s anti-Saudi coverage
0:00
29:31
The man behind LuxLeaks
0:00
28:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies