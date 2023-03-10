icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Mar, 2023 19:52
HomeWorld News

MEP blasts West’s ‘criminal’ approach to Ukraine

The EU lawmaker slammed Brussels’ continued military aid to Kiev
MEP blasts West’s ‘criminal’ approach to Ukraine
© AFP / Frederick Florin

Irish MEP Mick Wallace has condemned the EU’s continued military support for Kiev, saying Brussels is not taking the option of peace talks seriously and arguing that Ukraine is being "sacrificed" for the geopolitical "obsessions" of the US.

During a speech in the European Parliament, a clip from which Wallace posted to Twitter, he insisted that the EU, led by Washington, was refusing to “take the option of Peace seriously” amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Instead, Wallace said, the EU was standing by and watching "the slaughter and devastation" continue.

"The Global South is not on board with helping this proxy war persist, because it makes no sense," Wallace said, adding that it is "increasingly clear that Ukraine is being sacrificed for the obsessions of the US establishment."

The Irish MEP said the only people benefiting from the conflict were "weapons manufacturers and Western corporations," which he claimed were “buying up Ukraine now for a pittance.”

"The Russian invasion is criminal, but the manner in which the West has been dealing with this has also been criminal," he concluded.

Russia has repeatedly said it is open to talks with Ukraine if its leaders accept what the Kremlin calls the "reality on the ground," referring to the status of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions, which voted to join Russia in public referendums last autumn.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has floated a ten-point "peace formula" that would require Moscow to withdraw all of its troops from the territory Kiev claims as its own. However, Russia has rejected that proposal as unrealistic.

EU has almost exhausted options to punish Russia – Borrell
Read more
EU has almost exhausted options to punish Russia – Borrell

A 12-point peace plan put forward by China was met with a cool response from the West, with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg saying Beijing does not have "much credibility" in the issue. US State Secretary Antony Blinken, however, admitted that the plan included some "positive elements."

Last week, Wallace also called the September 2022 sabotage of the Russian-German Nord Stream pipelines "a premeditated terrorist attack on critical European infrastructure."

Fellow Irish MEP Clare Daly said it was “jaw-dropping” that the EU was not investigating potential US and Norwegian links to the attack after a report by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh alleged Washington was behind the sabotage.

Top stories

RT Features

Absent ‘friends’: What Ukraine could learn from a new report about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan
Absent ‘friends’: What Ukraine could learn from a new report about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan FEATURE
Back in the USSR: 15-minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea
Back in the USSR: 15-minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea FEATURE
Dogs of war: Here’s why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country
Dogs of war: Here’s why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Absent ‘friends’: What Ukraine could learn from a new report about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan
Absent ‘friends’: What Ukraine could learn from a new report about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan FEATURE
Back in the USSR: 15-minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea
Back in the USSR: 15-minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea FEATURE
Dogs of war: Here’s why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country
Dogs of war: Here’s why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Subramanian Swamy challenged by Afshin Rattansi for opposing Indian neutrality on Russia vs NATO in Ukraine, China tension
0:00
31:1
The whistleblower who tried to stop a war
0:00
28:13
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies