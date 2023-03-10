icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Mar, 2023 16:29
HomeWorld News

Scandal-plagued US congressman accused of masterminding fraud scheme

A man convicted of credit card skimming in 2017 has named Rep. George Santos as the ringleader
Scandal-plagued US congressman accused of masterminding fraud scheme
©  Getty Images / Nathan Posner

A Brazilian man convicted of skimming ATMs has named embattled US Congressman George Santos as the mastermind behind the fraud ring. Santos, then going by the name Anthony Devolder, was “the person in charge of the crime of credit card fraud when I was arrested,” Gustavo Ribeiro Trelha claimed in a letter to the FBI, published by Politico on Friday. 

Santos taught me how to skim card information and how to clone cards. He gave me all the materials and taught me how to put skimming devices and cameras on ATM machines,” Trelha wrote in the sworn statement sent on Wednesday. He was given a crash course in ATM-skimming upon renting a room from Santos in 2016 and was flown out to Seattle to work, splitting the profits 50-50 with Santos, he claimed.  

Trelha was soon caught and received a visit from Santos, who allegedly told him not to implicate him in the scheme and “threatened” his friends back in Florida. Trelha was deported back to Brazil in 2018 after serving a seven-month sentence. 

Congressman-elect under fire for claiming his mother died in 9/11 attacks
Read more
Congressman-elect under fire for claiming his mother died in 9/11 attacks

New York Republican Santos vouched for Trelha during a 2017 bail hearing, identifying himself as a “family friend” who “worked for Goldman Sachs” – a claim since revealed to be false – and volunteering to set his protege up with lodging, according to court records seen by Politico.   

However, Trelha claimed that not only did Santos fail to secure his release from jail, but he actually stole the $20,000 Trelha had already collected for bail by promising to hire him the lawyer used by Mexican drug lord El Chapo and disappearing with the funds. 

Trelha said he did not initially name Santos as a co-conspirator out of fear that his friends in Florida would be deported. Santos, who told a friend he was an “informant” in Trelha’s case, did give up a list of names involved in the ATM skimming ring, according to a former friend who claims to have spoken to Seattle police detective Lawrence Meyer – although Politico could not reach Meyer for comment.

While Santos has admitted he “embellished” his gleaming resume, fabricating an educational, occupational, and even ethnic history supposedly more befitting a congressman, he maintains his innocence on all criminal charges despite federal, state, local, and even international investigations open against him.  

He was never formally identified as a suspect in the 2017 fraud investigation, though he was repeatedly interviewed and the case remains open, insider sources told CBS last month. 

Top stories

RT Features

Absent ‘friends’: What Ukraine could learn from a new report about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan
Absent ‘friends’: What Ukraine could learn from a new report about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan FEATURE
Back in the USSR: 15-minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea
Back in the USSR: 15-minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea FEATURE
Dogs of war: Here’s why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country
Dogs of war: Here’s why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Absent ‘friends’: What Ukraine could learn from a new report about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan
Absent ‘friends’: What Ukraine could learn from a new report about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan FEATURE
Back in the USSR: 15-minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea
Back in the USSR: 15-minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea FEATURE
Dogs of war: Here’s why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country
Dogs of war: Here’s why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Subramanian Swamy challenged by Afshin Rattansi for opposing Indian neutrality on Russia vs NATO in Ukraine, China tension
0:00
31:1
The whistleblower who tried to stop a war
0:00
28:13
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies