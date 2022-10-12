Trump is hope for Ukraine peace – leader of EU state

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban argues former US president could put an end to the armed conflict, unlike the incumbent

Donald Trump, the 45th President of the US, could put an end to the ongoing armed conflict in Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has suggested. The PM also criticized the incumbent US administration’s policies in the region.

“The Ukrainians have endless resources because they get all that from the Americans,” Orban said, speaking at an event hosted by Germany’s Cicero magazine and newspaper Berliner Zeitung on Tuesday in Berlin. In the Hungarian premier’s view, Washington’s support for Kiev is perpetuating the conflict.

He also argued that President Biden had gone “too far” by saying that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin should be removed from power.

In contrast, Former US President Donald Trump is the “hope for peace” in Ukraine, Orban claimed.

During his visit to Germany, the Hungarian prime minister met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his predecessor in that office, Angela Merkel. According to Orban, were the latter still in power in Berlin, “we would not have a Ukraine war.”

He went on to call for ceasefire talks between the US and Russia, arguing that “anyone who thinks that this war will be concluded through Russian-Ukrainian negotiations is not living in this world.”

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, shortly after joining the social media platform, the Hungarian head of government inquired: “After my first day on Twitter, there’s one question on my mind. Where is my good friend, @realDonaldTrump?”

Known for his hardline, anti-immigrant policies and criticism of progressive politics in the West, Orban has won himself something of a fan base among US Republicans.

The politician has also repeatedly expressed discontent with the EU’s sanctions against Russia, especially the ones targeting energy imports. According to Orban, the punitive measures are hurting the bloc more than they are the intended target, with European citizens forced to pick up the tab.

Hungary, which is heavily dependent on Russian energy, has maintained a relatively neutral stance after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in late February. Budapest condemned the use of force, but has so far refused to send weapons to Kiev.