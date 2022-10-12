icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Oct, 2022 13:37
HomeWorld News

Truss cabinet ‘hastily’ rewrites posture on China

An updated strategy will describe Beijing as a “threat” rather than a “systemic competitor,” according to reports
Truss cabinet ‘hastily’ rewrites posture on China
FILE PHOTO. Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during the Conservative Party Conference. ©  Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

The UK is poised to officially classify China as a “threat,” the British media reported on Tuesday. Prime Minister Liz Truss is ready to adopt a more hostile stance towards Beijing and has expressed support for self-governing Taiwan on multiple occasions.

The government is reportedly working fast to rewrite a strategic document released under Truss’ predecessor, Boris Johnson, to formalize a more hawkish approach towards Beijing. According to The Telegraph, the policy update, which was first flagged when Truss was campaigning to become Tory leader, could come “within days.’

The policy paper in question, known as the “Integrated Review of Defence and Foreign Policy,” was released in March 2021. It calls China a “systemic competitor” and states that the country’s “increasing power and international assertiveness” will likely be the “most significant geopolitical factor of the 2020s.” The review set a roadmap for Britain on the global stage for five years.

According to government sources cited by the press, the new update will change the designation to a “threat,” consistent with the approach that Truss wants to have towards Beijing.

“As she has said, Russia remains the biggest threat to the UK, but China represents the most serious long-term threat to our values and way of life,” a spokesperson for the government explained, according to The Guardian.

UK’s Truss wants to label China a ‘threat’ — The Times
Read more
UK’s Truss wants to label China a ‘threat’ — The Times

The newspaper suggested that the prime minister wanted to rally the support of China hawks among Conservative backbenchers. Influential Tory MPs welcomed the upcoming change during a meeting on Tuesday night, The Guardian added. Some have since cheered the news publicly.

“Having campaigned for this it’s time we stopped messing around and recognised that China poses a threat to the way we live our lives,” Iain Duncan Smith, a former leader of the Conservative Party, wrote on Twitter. “It’s time now to treat them in the same way we treat Russia,” he added.

Liam Fox, who competes with Duncan Smith for the chair of the select Foreign Affairs Committee, claimed that “both China and Russia have worldviews incompatible with our own.”

Truss’ intention to redesignate China as a “threat” was first reported in August, as she became a frontrunner to replace Johnson at the helm of the British government.

During her tenure as foreign minister, Truss labeled Chinese tech companies a security risk for Britain and advocated for sending more weapons to Taiwan, a self-governed Chinese island that became the flashpoint of a diplomatic crisis between Beijing and Washington earlier this year.

Top stories

RT Features

60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war FEATURE
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger FEATURE
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war FEATURE
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger FEATURE
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: On offense
0:00
24:55
Striking escalation? Daniel Kovalik, adjunct professor of intl. human rights, University of Pittsburgh School of Law
0:00
28:11
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies