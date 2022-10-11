icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Oct, 2022 17:21
HomeWorld News

EU declares Nicaragua’s envoy persona non grata

Brussels has shown the ambassador the door in response to the expulsion of the bloc’s representative
EU declares Nicaragua’s envoy persona non grata
©  BELGIAN ROYAL PALACE

The EU has ordered Nicaragua’s ambassador to leave Brussels in a tit-for-tat move. Last month, the Central American country forced the bloc's envoy to leave amid bilateral tensions.

In a statement published on Monday, officials in Brussels explained that the EU had acted in “response to the decision by the Nicaraguan government on 28 September to declare the head of the EU Delegation to Nicaragua as persona non grata.”  

The bloc’s representatives added that it deemed Managua’s decision to be “unwarranted.” 

Apart from the EU’s envoy, the Nicaraguan government also expelled the Netherlands’ ambassador and severed diplomatic ties with Amsterdam in early October. The authorities in Managua cited the European nation’s “interventionist and neo-colonialist position” as the reason for the move. 

Commenting on the EU’s latest decision, its representatives noted that Brussels continues to support the Nicaraguan people and reaffirmed its commitment to “defending democracy, the rule of law and human rights” in the Central American country. 

Netherlands responds to severance of diplomatic ties READ MORE: Netherlands responds to severance of diplomatic ties

“The current political crisis in Nicaragua should be resolved through genuine dialogue between the government and opposition,” the statement read. 

The US and EU have been increasingly critical of Daniel Ortega’s government over the past few years, due to the Nicaraguan president’s perceived authoritarianism. Managua, in turn, has accused the US and other Western powers of interfering in its internal affairs. 

In November 2021, the White House dismissed the presidential election in Nicaragua as a “sham,” with most opposition parties and leaders either detained or blocked from voting. The allegations were echoed by the Organization of American States. 

The EU sanctions that came into force several months later targeted Nicaraguan officials believed to be responsible for the alleged undermining of democracy and human rights in the country, including Ortega’s son and wife, who serves as vice president.

 

Top stories

RT Features

60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war FEATURE
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger FEATURE
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war FEATURE
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger FEATURE
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: On offense
0:00
24:55
Striking escalation? Daniel Kovalik, adjunct professor of intl. human rights, University of Pittsburgh School of Law
0:00
28:11
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies