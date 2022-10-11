icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Oct, 2022 09:03
HomeWorld News

Sweden will not share Nord Stream probe findings with Russia – PM

Magdalena Andersson cited the investigation’s confidential nature while suggesting Moscow could conduct its own inquiry
Sweden will not share Nord Stream probe findings with Russia – PM
A gas leak on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline as seen from above on September 29, 2022, Swedish economic zone in the Baltic Sea © AFP / Handout/Airbus DS 2022/AFP

Sweden will not share the results of its investigation into the explosions that severely damaged the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines in late September with Russia, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has said.

The Swedish authorities say they have found evidence that points to sabotage. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow already knows who the main beneficiary of the attack is.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, Andersson explained that “In Sweden, our preliminary investigations are confidential, and that, of course, also applies in this case.

She noted, however, that Russia can conduct its own probe at the site if it so wishes, as Stockholm has removed cordons from the area.

The Swedish economic zone is not a territory that Sweden disposes of,” Andersson clarified.

German police believe Nord Stream blasts were ‘targeted sabotage’ – Spiegel READ MORE: German police believe Nord Stream blasts were ‘targeted sabotage’ – Spiegel

Her counterpart in Moscow, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, urged Stockholm to allow Russian authorities and state-owned energy giant Gazprom to participate in the investigation.

Commenting on the situation during a meeting of the Russian Security Council on Monday, President Vladimir Putin said that despite the denial of access to the investigation, “we all know well who the ultimate beneficiary of this crime is.

Earlier, Putin accused “the Anglo-Saxons,” a Russian colloquialism for the US-UK alliance, of being behind what Moscow described as an “act of international terrorism.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hailed the attack as a “tremendous opportunity” for Europe “to once and for all remove the dependence on Russian energy.

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines abruptly lost pressure on September 26, following a series of powerful underwater explosions off the Danish island of Bornholm. The ruptures led to massive gas leaks and made them inoperable.

Top stories

RT Features

60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war FEATURE
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger FEATURE
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war FEATURE
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger FEATURE
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: On offense
0:00
24:55
Striking escalation? Daniel Kovalik, adjunct professor of intl. human rights, University of Pittsburgh School of Law
0:00
28:11
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies