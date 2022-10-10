UK considering cracking down on cannabis – The Times

Home Secretary Suella Braverman is reportedly in favor of upgrading marijuana to a class A drug, similar to heroin and cocaine

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman is reportedly considering upgrading cannabis from a Class B to a Class A drug. The move would put marijuana on par with the likes of cocaine, ecstasy, heroin, LSD, magic mushrooms and crystal methamphetamine.

According to the Times, which cites an unnamed source “familiar with Braverman’s thinking,” the official has told her allies that she is on the “same side” as a group of Conservative police and crime commissioners who have recently called for a crackdown on cannabis.

If upgraded to Class A, the maximum penalty for possession of cannabis would increase from five to seven years in prison, while the harshest sentence for dealing the drug would increase from 14 years to life behind bars.

Braverman, who became the country’s home secretary just last month, is reportedly strongly opposed to decriminalizing marijuana, arguing that such a move would send a “cultural” and “political” signal that using cannabis is “acceptable behavior.” She also believes that the drug could be connected to a number of health issues, such as psychosis, cancer and birth defects.

The Times claims Braverman has called for “scar{ing} people” in order to deter cannabis usage and stunt the drug’s popularity among teenagers. Additionally, the home secretary is also reportedly planning to crack down on middle-class drug users, and has proposed introducing random drug tests in offices and launching educational campaigns about the link between cocaine use, criminal gangs, and the exploitation of young people.

The Home Office has not yet made any official statements on upgrading the drug’s classification, although it is believed that Braverman is currently reviewing the relevant analysis and may come out with an announcement soon.

Last week, Dorset Police and Crime Commissioner David Sidwich reported that the latest health data on cannabis allegedly proves that it is a “gateway drug” and is the “number one drug” that is sending young people into treatment today. The official called for a re-evaluation of the cannabis-related punishments available to law enforcement.