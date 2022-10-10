icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Oct, 2022 15:18
Abandoned German consulate hit during strikes on Ukraine – Berlin

Germany says no diplomatic staff were hurt in the attack as the building has not been used since late February
A damaged 101 Tower skyscraper, which houses the German embassy visa section in Kyiv, is seen after the Russian missile strike on October 10, 2022. ©  Julia Frances/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The building housing Germany’s consulate in Kiev was damaged during a massive missile strike on the Ukrainian capital carried out by the Russian military on Monday, Germany’s Foreign Ministry has stated. However, according to officials in Berlin, no diplomatic personnel was hurt in the attack as the building has not been in use since the start of Russia’s offensive in late February.

The ministry posted a tweet reading: “A building in #Kyiv, which also houses the German visa office, was damaged by rocket fire this morning.” The message went on to clarify that the office has not been used by German diplomats for months.

Our colleagues at the Embassy in Kyiv are well,” the tweet concludes.

On the same day, Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht announced plans to supply Ukraine with a total of four IRIS-T SLM air defense system units.

According to Lambrecht, one of the units will arrive in the country in the near future, with three more expected to be shipped next year.

On Monday morning, Russia pounded multiple cities across Ukraine with dozens of missiles. According to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmigal, at least 11 key infrastructure sites were hit, causing blackouts.

Ukraine releases data on casualties after Russian strikes READ MORE: Ukraine releases data on casualties after Russian strikes

Commenting on the attack, Russia’s Defense Ministry spokesperson, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, said the strikes had targeted, among other things, “military command facilities, communications and energy systems.

The missile strikes came days after a truck exploded while crossing the Crimea Bridge, which joins the peninsula with mainland Russia. Part of the structure was destroyed as a result.

On Sunday, President Vladimir Putin called the blast a “terrorist attack” carried out by the Ukrainian intelligence services.

