icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Oct, 2022 15:50
HomeWorld News

Truss least popular UK PM in history – poll

Britain’s new leader even managed to ‘surpass’ her predecessor’s worst records, a poll has found
Truss least popular UK PM in history – poll
Liz Truss makes a speech at the Conservative Party conference at the ICC in Birmingham, England, October 5, 2022 ©  AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’ approval rating sank to a new low of -47 in an Observer poll published on Sunday. Her popularity is lower than Boris Johnson’s was at the nadir of his political career, and is the worst ever recorded by the British news outlet.

According to the survey, some 64% of voters disapprove of the job Truss is doing, while only 16% approve, leading to an overall approval rating of -47 when rounded. Equally unpopular among Brexit supporters and opponents, a majority of voters (53%) think Truss should resign, a mere month after taking office.

Truss’ dismal approval rating comes despite the new PM delivering a keynote speech at the Conservative Party’s annual conference in Birmingham last week. Such events usually give leaders a boost in the polls, as they get a chance to explain their political platform to a receptive crowd.

Truss exposes the current instability of Western democracies
Read more
Truss exposes the current instability of Western democracies

However, Truss’ appearance in Birmingham came two weeks after Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled a ‘mini-budget’ that provided for billions of pounds worth of tax cuts that led to the British pound crashing and the International Monetary Fund urging Truss to "re-evaluate" her plan, arguing that it would only increase inflation and inequality.

Truss stuck to her guns, arguing that her economic plan is necessary to “get our economy growing,” and blaming Russia for the UK’s floundering economy and cost-of-living crisis.

The Prime Minister’s approval rating is now lower than Boris Johnson’s was at the height of the ‘Partygate’ scandal, which led to his resignation in July. It is also lower than Theresa May’s was in the weeks before her resignation in 2019, and is the lowest rating for a prime minister ever recorded by the Observer.

Top stories

RT Features

60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war FEATURE
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger FEATURE
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war FEATURE
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger FEATURE
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: On offense
0:00
24:55
Striking escalation? Daniel Kovalik, adjunct professor of intl. human rights, University of Pittsburgh School of Law
0:00
28:11
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies