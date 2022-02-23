UK loses £15bn to Covid loan fraud

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
New German gas contracts with Russia 'inconceivable' – media
23 Feb, 2022 14:29
At least £15 billion ($20.39 billion) of taxpayers’ money has been lost through fraud and error in the government’s Covid emergency loan schemes, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) claimed in a report published on Wednesday.

Condemning the situation as “unacceptable,” the committee claimed that mistakes, waste, and fraud “will all end up robbing current and future taxpayers of billions of pounds” because of a “weakness” in the government’s systems.

“The estimated loss to fraud and error across all Covid-19 response measures is not known but is expected to be at least £15 billion across the scheme and loans implemented,” the committee’s report outlined. The Covid job retention scheme alone was estimated to have lost £5.3 billion ($7.21 billion) through fraud and error.

Chair of PAC, Meg Hillier, stated that the committee believes the UK will be “paying the costs of Covid” for “at least the next 20 years,” calling on the government to account for how much has exactly been spent in response to the pandemic.

Stating that the government “must be held accountable” for its financial decisions during the outbreak, PAC gave the Treasury until the end of 2022 to provide estimates of how much was lost to fraud and error loses across each individual scheme, as well as how it plans to recover those finances.

Responding to the report, a spokesperson for the UK Treasury declared, “we reject the claims made in the report,” adding that “no fraudulent payments have been written off and the Taxpayer Protection Taskforce is expected to recover up to £1bn from fraudulent or incorrect payments.”

