Senator’s GOP agenda includes naming border wall after Trump

First-term senator Rick Scott (R-Florida) has released a plan for the GOP to take control of the US House and Senate

American senator Rick Scott (R-Florida) released a new Republican Party agenda on Tuesday, in light of the GOP not releasing any such plan for winning control of Congress in the fall.

Scott’s plan, released to various media outlets, including Fox News, contains a handful of proposals, including a promise to finish the southern US border wall and name it after former President Donald Trump, who made the structure central to his own campaign promises.

Titled ‘My Plan to Rescue America’, the agenda outlined by Scott also includes proposals for fighting supposed cultural battles, like treating socialism as a foreign adversary and requiring children in schools to “say the pledge of allegiance, salute the Flag, learn that America is a great country, and choose the school that best fits them.”

This will help “inspire patriotism and stop teaching the revisionist history of the radical left,” according to Scott.

The senator also aims to remove any reference to race in government documents, calling on the government to “never again ask American citizens to disclose their race, ethnicity, or skin color, on any government forms” in order to “eliminate racial politics in America.”

Scott also suggested ending “soft on crime policies that are destroying our cities,” and declaring there are only two genders. Members of Congress would also be limited to 12 years in office.

Scott is the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), but he said his proposed agenda has been put out as his own rather than officially being from the party. He also revealed he had not yet shared the details of the plan with the actual leading Republican in the Senate, Senator Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky).

“I agree with Mitch McConnell that the election’s mostly going to be about the Biden agenda, but I believe in having plans, and I’m putting this out,” he said.