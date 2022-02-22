 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
New German gas contracts with Russia ‘inconceivable’ – media
22 Feb, 2022 15:55
HomeWorld News

Latin American country makes landmark abortion ruling

Colombia’s Constitutional Court has decriminalized abortion up to 24 weeks of pregnancy
Latin American country makes landmark abortion ruling
Pro-Choice demonstrators celebrate outside the Constitutional Court in Colombia. © Guillermo Legaria Schweizer / Getty Images

Colombia has decriminalized abortion up to 24 weeks of pregnancy, the country’s Constitutional Court ruled on Monday. Previously, termination was only allowed in cases of rape, if the health of the mother was in danger, or if the fetus had a fatal condition.

“The performance of an abortion will only be punishable when it is carried out after the 24th week of gestation,” the court said in the ruling. After the established time frame, the procedure is only allowed under the three conditions mentioned, as per a 2006 judicial decision.

If an abortion is performed after 24 weeks and for a reason other than the three circumstances permitted, the woman and doctors who conducted the procedure could face a prison sentence of between 16 and 54 months.

Ahead of the ruling, both pro- and anti-abortion campaigners gathered outside the court in the country’s capital of Bogota. Scenes of celebration were visible among the pro-abortion activists when the ruling was announced, while anti-abortion demonstrators knelt in prayer on the ground.

Why the Roe v. Wade landmark case is still relevant
Read more
Why the Roe v. Wade landmark case is still relevant

“After the right to vote, this is the most important historical achievement for the life, autonomy and full and equal fulfillment of women,” Bogota Mayor Claudia Lopez Hernandes said in response to the court’s judgment.

The decision is a landmark ruling in the majority-Catholic country, with Colombia becoming the fifth Latin American country to decriminalize abortion, after Argentina, Cuba, Guyana and Uruguay.

Causa Justa, an organization that sued Colombia over the unconstitutional criminalization of abortion, claims that around 5,500 investigations have been conducted into alleged abortions since 1998.

According to the group, 250 women were arrested as a result of those investigations. 24 women are currently in prison for having an abortion, the country’s prison authority records show.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US FEATURE
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies