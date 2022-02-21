 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
New German gas contracts with Russia ‘inconceivable’ – media
21 Feb, 2022 20:22
HomeWorld News

Trudeau says Emergencies Act remains in place

The protest blockades are gone, but Canada’s PM indicates controversial law stays in effect for now
Trudeau says Emergencies Act remains in place
City workers clean up the site of the Freedom Convoy © AFP / Andrej Ivanov

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday announced that the recently invoked wide-ranging Emergencies Act, allowing the government to freeze bank accounts of Freedom Convoy protesters and their supporters, will remain in effect, even as “things seem to be resolving very well in Ottawa.”

Trudeau added that the Act was “not something to undertake lightly,” insisting it would only be applied in a “momentary, temporary and proportional” manner. “We don’t want to keep it in place a single day longer than necessary,” he said.

But even as he acknowledged that the border blockades formed by members of the trucker convoy had been dispersed, the PM noted that “this state of emergency is not over.” He declined to provide an estimate when the ‘emergency’ might be concluded, instead citing unspecified “real concerns about the coming days.

Interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell declared an end to the truckers’ protest on Saturday after promising to trace anyone who had participated in or supported the demonstration and punish them with “financial sanctions and criminal charges.”

READ MORE: Police probe leaked messages where officers reportedly celebrated brutality

Aided by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the capital’s cops engaged in a brutal crackdown against the weeks-long protest over the weekend, using batons and projectiles as well as riding horses directly into crowds. Over 200 demonstrators were arrested and at least 76 vehicles seized. Ottawa’s mayor said these vehicles can be sold off under the Emergencies Act. Meanwhile, dozens of bank accounts containing a total upwards of $3.2 million have already been frozen under the Act, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said on Saturday. 

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US FEATURE
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies