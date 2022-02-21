 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
New German gas contracts with Russia ‘inconceivable’ – media
21 Feb, 2022 13:44
HomeWorld News

Seattle repeals ‘racist’ bicycle helmet law

Officials argue people of color and the homeless get ticketed more often than whites
Seattle repeals ‘racist’ bicycle helmet law
FILE PHOTO. © Getty Images / Grant Faint

Officials in Seattle, Washington made it legal on Thursday to ride a bicycle without a helmet, insisting that non-white people and the homeless get disproportionally punished for the offense. 

People of color, Native Americans, and the homeless have been “bearing the brunt of disproportionate enforcement, citations, and fees,” King County Board of Health Chair Joe McDermott said, explaining the reasoning behind the change. He urged everyone to wear helmets while riding even with the new rule in place. 

Officials said they were motivated by a 2020 report by Crosscut, a local news outlet, that revealed Seattle police had issued 117 helmet citations since 2017, 40% of which went to homeless cyclists. A similar 2021 analysis from Central Seattle Greenways, a street safety group, found that black cyclists were almost four times as likely to receive a citation for riding without a helmet as white cyclists, while Native American riders were just over twice as likely to receive one as white riders. 

“Yes, we have to think about brain injury, and we also have to think about the impact on our criminal legal system,” Girmay Zahilay, a King County councilman said, as quoted by the New York Times.

New York City faces backlash after banning homeless from subways
Read more
New York City faces backlash after banning homeless from subways

Responding to the Crosscut report on the impact of the helmet mandate on the homeless, Seattle Police Department spokesman Randall Huserik said in 2020 that officers used traffic stops and citations to educate cyclists on the benefits of wearing a helmet and sought to “mitigate” the risk of injury. 

Dr. Beth Ebel, a pediatrician at Seattle's Harborview Medical Center, argued on Saturday that making riding without a helmet legal will get more people hurt, including members of non-white communities.

“I'm hopeful that the Board of Health will look at the impact of rolling back this law because most of us here are worried that we are going to see an increase in the rate of brain injury,” Ebel said in a YouTube message.

 

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US FEATURE
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine
How Crimea became part of Russia and why it was gifted to Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies