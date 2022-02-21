China slaps sanctions on US companies over Taiwan arms deal

Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies have drawn Beijing’s ire for supplying weapons to Taipei

China has imposed sanctions on two major American arms manufacturers, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies. The decision, which was announced by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Monday, targets the two companies over their involvement in the “supply of American weapons to Taiwan.”

The measures seek to “protect the sovereignty and security interests” of Beijing, the diplomat explained, as China considers Taiwan to be part of its territory.

The official stopped short of clarifying what those punitive measures would involve and how they could potentially affect Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies.

China has called on the US to “stick to the One-China principle” and “stop selling weapons to Taipei.” Beijing also stressed that it would “continue taking all the necessary measures based on how the situation develops, and will resolutely defend its sovereignty and security interests.”

Beijing’s decision to impose sanctions on the American companies comes two weeks after Washington approved a possible sale of $100 million worth of military equipment and services to Taiwan to “sustain, maintain, and improve” its Patriot missile defense system.

A statement by the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency named Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin as the main contractors.

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said it “highly welcomed” Washington’s decision “in the face of China's continued military expansion and provocative actions.”

China, for its part, vowed to take “appropriate and forceful measures” in response. When asked by journalists what those measures would be, the Foreign Ministry’s Zhao Lijian urged them to just “wait and see.”

In fact, back in October 2020, China already imposed sanctions on Lockheed Martin, Boeing Defense, Raytheon, and several other US companies which it believed were involved in the sale of weapons to Taiwan.

Beijing has made it clear that it has not ruled out a military option to bring the region under its control.