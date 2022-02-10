 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Feb, 2022 12:00
UK Defense Secretary explains why more ‘Boris & bubbly’ leaks are expected

More photos of Boris Johnson at lockdown events could be leaked 'tomorrow, the next day, or the day after'
FILE PHOTO. ©Gareth Fuller / WPA Pool via Getty Images

Leaked images of Boris Johnson allegedly breaking lockdown rules are being released by someone seeking to oust the UK leader, and more leaks could be imminent, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has said.

“The constant leaking is clearly designed for purpose,” Wallace said in an interview with Times Radio on Thursday, after host Aasmah Mir floated the theory.

"Yes, there could be a photograph tomorrow, the next day or the day after – that’s clearly what’s behind some of the people’s motives,” he added.

The photo was published by The Mirror on Wednesday and shows Johnson and three of his staff members next to a table, with some food on it and what appears to be a bottle of sparkling wine. It was allegedly captured during a Christmas quiz at Downing Street on December 15, 2020. The newspaper said the picture confirmed its earlier reporting about the event.

If true, the prime minister apparently violated Covid-19 rules that were in place in London at the time, which banned social gatherings involving people from different households and prohibited Christmas parties at workplaces.

Johnson denied any wrongdoing when he was confronted about the image in Parliament. He said that the assessment of what the photo showed as a Christmas party was “completely in error.” The matter has been referred to the Metropolitan police to be added to their investigation of rule-flouting parties at No 10, he added.

Speaking to Times Radio, Wallace likewise suggested that the public should not jump to conclusions and should wait for the police inquiry to run its course.

Johnson is facing increasing pressure from his own party to resign over the so-called ‘Partygate’ scandal, with rebel MPs gathering support to launch a vote of no confidence in Parliament. Dominic Cummings, the former aide to the prime minister who became one of his most vocal critics, claimed there were “waaaaay better pics” than the one leaked to The Mirror.

