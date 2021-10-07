Schools & public buildings in Belgium's Waregem on LOCKDOWN over reports of armed man (VIDEO)
Footage circulating online purportedly shows a member of an armed response unit bearing a sniper rifle on the roof of a school building.
⚡️Schools in the Belgian city of Waregem reportedly placed on lockdown in response to search for armed man. [ Unverified video ]Follow us on Telegram https://t.co/4xzXvo6aO3pic.twitter.com/KKzrqCHwPT— RT (@RT_com) October 7, 2021
On Thursday the city of Waregem went into lockdown as police hunted for a possible armed assailant. According to local reports, an armed 18-year-old man was seen walking around the grounds of the Vives University of Applied Sciences in Kortrijk earlier in the day, and may now be walking around the city.
Four secondary schools and three primary schools have gone into lockdown while the police operation is ongoing. An official Twitter account for the city posted a message around 4pm local time to tell people not to come to schools in the area but that everyone in the schools “are well”. A temporary shelter has been set up for parents who are already close by.
A number of public buildings are also in lockdown, including the town hall and the art academy.
“We can’t leave anything to chance,” said Waregem’s mayor, Kurt Vanryckeghem. “That is why we have locked the schools. The police are standing by. There is absolutely no need to panic. It is a preventive measure."
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.