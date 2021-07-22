Six arrested in plot to murder Madagascan president Andry Rajoelina after months-long investigation

Madagascan police detained six people on Tuesday, including a foreign national and two bi-nationals, after a lengthy investigation uncovered an alleged plot to assassinate the president.

In a statement released by Berthine Razafiarivony, the prosecutor general of the Court of Appeal in the island’s capital, Antananarivo, the authorities announced the arrest of six individuals who were plotting to kill the country’s leader.

“According to the evidence in our possession, these individuals had devised a plan for the elimination and neutralization of a number of people, including the head of state,” the prosecutor said.

While the statement did not confirm the identities of the individuals arrested, it declared that one was a foreign national, two are bi-national and three were Madagascan nationals.

The police had reportedly been investigating the alleged plot “for several months,” but acted only now, when they finally had the opportunity to detain all those involved.

It is not known how far the plot had evolved, or if there was a credible threat to the life of the president prior to the arrests. No further details have been released, other than that the arrests were made on Tuesday.

President Rajoelina was sworn into office in 2019 after prevailing in an election that was marred with reports of voter fraud and concluded with a constitutional court challenge by rival contender Marc Ravalomanana. However, Madagascar’s High Constitutional Court ruled that Rajoelina had won the support of the country, with more than 55% of the vote, and was duly elected.

