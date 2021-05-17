Children evacuated from Lille school, area cordoned off as French police receive bomb threat

A school in central Lille was evacuated on Monday morning after staff were told of an explosive device in a telephone message. The shutdown has now been lifted after police said no explosives were found.

Part of the Saint-Sauveur district of Lille was cordoned off and the Boufflers-Monge state elementary school closed after staff were given information that required them to shut the school.

BFM Lille were told by a police source that the city-center school was evacuated at 8:30am after a bomb threat. Parents were told to keep their children at home.

Police arrived at the school and a specialist security device was deployed by the bomb squad; sniffer dogs were also used. Firefighters were also at the scene and assisted in cordoning off part of the Saint-Sauveur district, which lies close to the city’s center.

According to BFM, the cordon had been lifted around mid-morning after police searched the area and found no sign of a bomb.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!